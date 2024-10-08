SIBCON 2024: Singapore Plans to Revise Biofuel Bunker Standards Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rahul Choudhuri is chair of Singapore's ambient liquid fuels technical committee for bunkering. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Singapore authorities are planning to revise their standards for the delivery of biofuel bunker blends next year.

The authorities first announced their biofuel standards at Sibcon in 2022.

That standard, WA 2:2022, will now be developed further from a workshop agreement (WA) to a full technical reference (TR), Rahul Choudhuri of VPS, chair of Singapore's ambient liquid fuels technical committee for bunkering, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon pre-conference symposium in Singapore on Tuesday.

The current plan is to release the revised standard in the first quarter of 2025.

The original WA was based on FAME content of up to 50% in biofuel blends, and the new standard will take on fuels up to 100% in biofuel content.

The standard will also be revised to align more closely with the new ISO 8217:2024 specifications.