Hin Leong Creditors to Meet Judicial Managers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong's bunkering unit used to be one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

The judicial managers of troubled oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading have called a meeting of the company's creditors, according to Singapore's Government Gazette.

The meeting will be held online on January 13 at 3 PM local time, and will provide an update on the status of the company. Creditors seeking to raise other topics at the meeting need to send their questions in advance to the judicial managers by January 8.

Legal cases against Hin Leong founder OK Lim and his family over alleged fraud at his company are still progressing through the courts.

Its marine fuels unit, Ocean Bunkering, is being wound up. The firm was listed in recent years as one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers by volume.

In a separate notice in the Government Gazette on Monday, the company gave notice of its intention to wind up its shipping unit Hin Leong Marine.