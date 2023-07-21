Nine Seafarers Missing After Cargo Ship Capsizes Off Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A search and rescue operation was launched at about 1:20 PM. File Image / Pixabay

Nine seafarers are missing after a cargo ship capsized off Malaysia on Thursday.

The MV Tung Sung is reported to have capsized at about 9:40 AM local time on Thursday about four nautical miles northwest of Pulau Buruing, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a social media post.

A search and rescue operation was launched at about 1:20 PM, covering an area of 210.48 square nautical miles.

Of the seafarers missing after the incident, four are Malaysians, four are from Myanmar and one Indonesian.

"The MMEA always welcomes information from the entire Maritime community to report any emergency at sea directly to the Sarawak State Maritime Operations Center," the MMEA said.