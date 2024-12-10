Bulker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 56,800 m3 Supramax bulker Porthos was arrested in Singapore at 3:08 PM on December 7. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier has been arrested in Singapore.

The 56,800 m3 Supramax bulker Porthos was arrested in Singapore at 3:08 PM on December 7, according to a list of detained vessel's published by the city-state's judiciary.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel is being held at the Eastern Special Purpose Anchorage A. The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Joseph Tan Jude Benny LLP.

The ship came to Singapore from India last week. It typically operates at ports across the Middle East and Asia.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.