Wind, Solar Marine Power Project Approves Battery Supplier

UltraBattery UB-50-12 Batteries. Image Credit: The Furukawa Battery Company

Eco Marine Power (EMP) today said it has formally certified The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd. of Japan, as a supplier of batteries for use on ship and marine structures.

As previously discussed on Ship & Bunker, marine batteries form an integral part of a range of the Aquarius Marine hybrid wind and solar marine power solutions being developed by EMP.

"For many energy storage solutions for ships and marine applications the key is to keep things simple, safe and reliable. The battery technologies that we have certified from Furukawa Battery allow us to offer energy storage solutions that are easy to install, do not require complicated cooling or control systems and are cost effective," said Greg Atkinson, Chief Technology Officer at Eco Marine Power.

The certification process covers a range of batteries technologies including the hybrid valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) UltraBattery, and included obtaining approval from ClassNK for each battery type, EMP explained.

EMP also assessed how Furukawa Battery recycles returned batteries as part of a sustainability review.

"Our battery technologies have been proven to be very safe and reliable over many years and we are excited that we can offer these globally in co-operation with Eco Marine Power," commented Mr. Kodaka, General Manager, Overseas Sales and Marketing Department at Furukawa Battery.

Furukawa Battery will display its battery technologies for ships along with Eco Marine Power during Sea Japan in Tokyo, between April 11th – 13th 2018.