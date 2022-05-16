China: Battery-powered Cruiser Debuts on Yangtze

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nanjing, Yangtze river. File Image / Pixabay.

An electric-powered cruise vessel to be deployed on China's inland rivers has made its maiden voyage.

The ship, called Chang Jiang San Xia 1, has a 1,300 passenger capacity and will ply the Gezhouba dam and Three Gorges dam on the Yangtze river.

According to technology news provider offshore-energy, the ship has a range of has a 100 kilometres and runs on hydroelectric energy .

In addition, It is one of the first all-electric ships to adopt a system of high-voltage charging and low-voltage power supplement, the report said.

The vessel is expected play a key role in curbing emissions from the Yangtze River shipping industry sector.

To combat emissions from shipping traffic, the Yangtze river delta adopted a 0.5% limit on sulphur in bunker fuel ahead of the global cap which came into force on 1 January, 2020.