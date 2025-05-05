Pilbara Ports Set New Rules for LNG and Dual-Fuel Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Dampier Cargo Wharf. Image Credit: Pilbara Ports

Australia’s Pilbara Ports, encompassing both the Port of Ashburton and Port of Dampier, have introduced new fuel management protocols for LNG, other alternative fuels and dual-fuel vessels, effective April 29.

These updated requirements are designed to ensure safety and efficiency as the maritime industry transitions to alternative fuels, the port authority said in a marine notification last week.

Under these updated guidelines, vessel operators are required to submit key documentation well in advance of their first arrival, including general arrangement plans, crew competency lists, mooring arrangements, and photographs of critical vessel areas such as the bridge, engine room and LNG tanks.

Additionally, detailed safety reports like HAZID and HAZOP, as well as sea and gas trial documents, must also be provided.

For vessels with dual-fuel systems, both ports stipulate that the main engine must be switched to conventional marine fuels before entering port waters to ensure operational stability.

Auxiliary engines and boilers may run on LNG or alternative marine fuels but must be capable of switching back to VLSFO/MGO without impacting vessel performance or reliability.

The requirements do not apply to LNG carriers, which use LNG from cargo as fuel.