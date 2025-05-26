Electric Vessel Charging Station Launched in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric vessel charging station was launched at WSS’s Pandan Loop facility in Singapore. Image Credit: Yinson GreenTech

Yinson GreenTech, in partnership with Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS), has unveiled a new electric vessel charging station at WSS's Pandan Loop facility in Singapore.

The installation supports the growing shift toward electrification in the maritime sector and reflects both companies' commitment to decarbonising port operations.

The station features six power outlets, with electric output ranging from low to high to support various types of electric harbour craft, Yinson GreenTech said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"We believe that transitioning from internal combustion engines to modern electric harbor crafts can significantly reduce emissions and enhance air quality at ports," Kjell Andre Engen, president of Wilhelmsen Ships Services, said.

Earlier this year, Singapore conducted a trial of its first fully electric vessel.

Electric propulsion is gaining traction as a cleaner alternative for port operations, with growing investments from port authorities and tug operators. However, its use in powering larger ocean-going vessels is still in the early stages.