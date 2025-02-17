Singapore's Fully Electric Vessel Enters Advanced Trial Phase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The country’s first fully electric vessel has started testing navigational systems in an area north of Selat Sinki. Image Credit: Yinson GreenTech

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has announced that Hydromover, the country's first fully electric vessel, has officially entered its advanced trial phase, with navigational systems now being tested.

The trials will continue until March 30 in an area north of Selat Sinki, MPA said in an advisory on Friday.

As part of the testing process, a target vessel will manoeuvre around Hydromover to assess its navigational capabilities and performance.

"A safety boat will be deployed to warn vessels navigating in the vicinity of the test area," it said.

The vessel is equipped with swappable battery solutions and can carry a maximum of 25 tonnes of cargo.

While the use of electric propulsion is rapidly growing to reduce emissions in port areas, with several port authorities and tug operators investing in this technology, its application for powering bigger ocean-going ships remains limited.

Technological advancements are still being developed to support these efforts.

One promising technology involves the use of fuel cells powered by hydrogen or other alternative fuels to generate electricity for propulsion onboard. However, this technology is still in development and has yet to be fully realised for larger vessels, which require significant power for long-haul voyages.