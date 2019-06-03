Low Sulfur Price Assessments Published for Zhoushan

China: bunkering developments. File image/Pixabay.

Bunker price assessments for marine fuels delivered to Zhoushan in east China are being published by price reporting agency Argus Media, the agency has said.

Two price assessments -- one for 0.5% sulfur and one for 0.1% marine gasoil -- follow an agreement between the company and the Zhoushan city government made last month.

"The assessments will provide prices for marine fuels that comply with the tighter sulphur specifications that the International Maritime Organisation is introducing from 1 January 2020," Argus said in a statement.

Although a relatively small bunker market when compared to the regional dominance of Singapore, Zhoushan is China's largest bunkering port by volume with 3.5 million metric tonnes of sales recorded in the port in 2018.