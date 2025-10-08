Port Authorities Alliance Joins GCMD as Coalition Partner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership will focus on advancing bunkering infrastructure for new fuels at ports worldwide. Image Credit: GCMD

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) has joined the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) as a coalition partner to accelerate the decarbonisation of global ports.

The two-year partnership seeks to combine GCMD’s expertise in new fuels with IAPH’s global network of more than 200 ports in 85 countries, GCMD said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to strengthen the industry’s readiness for the fuel transition by advancing alternative fuel bunkering, developing port infrastructure and shaping evolving regulations.

“Our collaboration with IAPH brings global reach and influence that will help us deepen our work with ports, turning pilot learnings into scalable operations essential for the energy transition,” Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.

IAPH is a global alliance of 200 port authorities as well as 173 port-related businesses.