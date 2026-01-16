Incat Commences Harbour Trials of World's Largest Battery-Electric Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The battery-powered ferry has been built for South American ferry operator Buquebus with delivery scheduled for later this year. Image Credit: Incat Tasmania

Tasmania-based shipbuilder Incat Tasmania has started harbour trials of the world’s largest battery-electric powered ship.

The 130 m long ferry is undergoing harbour trials in the River Derwent for the first time, Incat Tasmania said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The trials will involve a series of carefully controlled movements designed to test the vessel’s propulsion system, manoeuvrability, control systems, and onboard operational performance under real-world conditions.

“The trials represent the first time a ship of this size and passenger-vehicle capacity has operated solely on battery power anywhere in the world, marking a major step forward for large-scale electric shipping,” Incat said.

The vessel, China Zorrilla, has been built for South American ferry operator Buquebus and will be capable of carrying up to 2,100 passengers.

Incat said last month it had powered up the ship’s electric motors for the first time.