Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

A 37,300 dwt bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore yesterday. File Image / Pixabay

A 37,300 dwt bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore yesterday, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The China-flagged Long Bright is controlled by Highrich Logistics and valued at $11.28 million, according to information from VesselsValue.

Court records showing the local arresting solicitor was Resource Law LLC.

The circumstances leading to the arrest are currently unknown, but such action is common in instances of payment dispute.