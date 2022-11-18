Biofuels Start up Wins in Port Techology Competition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Winners of Singapore's Smart Port Challenge. Image Credit / MPA.

A marine biofuels start is a top three winner in Singapore's prestigious Smart Port Challenge.

GreenCOP took second place in the challenge, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore announced on November 18.

According to its website, GreenCOP produces second-generation biofuels which are derived from non-food cellulosic biomass. First generation biofuels are produced directly from crops

in the field.

GotSurge and Seadronix took first and third place in the competition respectively.

The former focuses on how software cam promote efficiencies in the marine supplies sector. The latter is involved in autonomous ship navigation.

The Smart Port Challenge has run six times. The current challenge received 146 applications from start-ups around the world and 18 were shortlisted finalists.