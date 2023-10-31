Work Begins on Tugboat Conversion to Ammonia Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Work has started on the conversion of one of Japanese shipping company NYK's tugboats to run on ammonia.

The retrofitting of the tug Sakigake is under way at the Oppama factory of Keihin Dock Co Ltd, NYK said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The vessel previously ran on LNG.

The work is due to be completed by June 2024.

"The vessel will continue to be operated by Shin-Nihon Kaiyosha to verify its decarbonization effect and operational safety as the world's first ammonia-fuelled vessel," NYK said in the statement.

"The NYK Group will continue to promote an energy shift to next-generation fuels to achieve the target of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 for the Group's oceangoing business."