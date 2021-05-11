Singapore: Ex-BP Employee Jailed on Graft Charges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clarence, Koh: jail sentence. File Image / Pixabay.

BP's former eastern reginoal director for marine fuels, Clarence Chang Peng Hong, has been given a jail sentence for corruption by a Singapore court.

Chang accepted bribes from bunker firm Pacific Prime Trading (PPT), whose executive director, Koh Seng Lee, was also jailed. The defendants were found guilty of corruption last year following a lengthy trial, according to local news provider the Straits Times.

PPT was set up by the two former executives as a vehicle for advancing their interests with the oil major.

Chang took nearly $4 million in bribes from Koh over a period of four years up to 2010. Both defendants have filed appeals against their convictions, the report said.