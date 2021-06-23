Sing Fuels Hires Team Leader in Asia From World Fuel Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a team leader in Asia from World Fuel Services.

Felicia Sim joined the company's Singapore headquarters earlier this month, Sing Fuels said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Sim was previously international sales director for World Fuel Services in Singapore.

"Felicia is responsible for growing the team, attaining several exclusive bunker contracts for the company and price risk management products," the company said in the statement.

"She has over 22 years of experience in bunker sales."

Sing Fuels has been on an expansion drive in recent months, in particular seeking to grow its business in the Middle East.

Contact details for Sim are as follows:

Email: felicia@singfuels.com