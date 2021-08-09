New Zealand's Only Refinery to Become Storage Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Zealand's refined products needs are likely to be met by producers elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region from now on. File Image / Pixabay

New Zealand's sole refinery is set to become a storage terminal handling imported refined products.

Refining NZ shareholders have voted to convert the Marsden Point refinery to a fuel import terminal, local news provider RNZ reported on Friday. Work is due to begin in the middle of next year, with staff at the site being cut from 300 to 60.

The country's refined products needs are likely to be met by producers elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region from now on.

The closure of the refinery has been driven at least in part by the growth of larger, more modern refineries in China.