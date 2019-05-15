New Scrubber Training Centre Opens in China

The new Alfa Laval PureSOx Training Centre in Shanghai, China. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval says it has inaugurated its new scrubber training facility in Shanghai, China.

Featuring a full-sized PureSOx scrubber, the centre will focus on the training of commissioning engineers prior to the new global sulfur cap that comes into force on January 1, 2020, as well as provide crew training opportunities for customers.

"As more PureSOx scrubbers are installed to meet the global sulphur cap, skilled local engineers will be required to commission the many systems," the scrubber manufacturer says.

The facility means trainees will no longer have to wait for a suitable vessel and installation for instruction.

"As the need grows, both the availability and the quality of local knowledge will be essential in meeting it," says Erik Haveman, Sales Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning.

"The Alfa Laval PureSOx Training Centre in Shanghai will support both our global efforts and the preparation of commissioning engineers in Northeast Asia."

The training scrubber is based on an existing customer project, but instead of being connected to an engine, the facility's scrubber is part of a detailed simulation in which no exhaust gas is used but it does use a real flow of water.

"We've shortened the scrubber a bit to fit it indoors, and there are plexiglass portholes and internal lighting that allow trainees to see the flow within the scrubber," Haveman says.

"But in all other respects, right down to the Alfa Laval Touch Control system, the look, feel and overall experience is exactly what it would be on board."