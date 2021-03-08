Singapore Court Approves Hin Leong Winding-Up Application

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong's marine fuels unit, Ocean Bunkering, was listed in recent years as one of Singapore's largest bunker suppliers by volume. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's courts have approved the application by the judicial managers of oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading to wind the company up, according to news agency Reuters.

Singapore's High Court approved the application on Monday, Reuters reported the same day, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Goh Thien Phong and Chan Kheng Tek of accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers made the application, according to a notice published in Singapore's Government Gazette last month.

The business will now formally stop operations, and its assets will be handed over to an independent liquidator.

