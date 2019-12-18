Bulk Carrier Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel held. File image/Pixabay.

A dry bulk cargo ship has been detained in Singapore, according to court records.

The ship, named as Jutta, is a 180,740 deadweight tonne bulk carrier controlled by Hamburg-based shipping interests, the shipping database equasis shows.

The reasons for the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to do with disputes of payments for goods and services.

The vessels is currently positioned at the eastern bunkering anchorage in the southeast Asian bunkering hub.