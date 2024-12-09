Panama-Flagged Boxship Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxship was detained about 29 nautical miles south-west of Tanjung Karang at 1:40 PM local time on Saturday. Image Credit: MMEA

The authorities in Malaysia have arrested a container ship for alleged illegal anchoring in the country's waters.

The boxship was detained about 29 nautical miles south-west of Tanjung Karang at 1:40 PM local time on Saturday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a social media post.

The arrest was for allegedly anchoring without prior permission.

"The arrest warrant on the vessel has been issued and the captain and a crew of the vessel have been taken to the Selangor State Maritime Headquarters for further investigation," the MMEA said.

"The MMEA always takes the compliance of the law seriously and appropriate actions will be taken to ensure the well-being of the country's waters, especially the waters of Negeri Selangor, are always preserved."