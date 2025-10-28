BUNKER JOBS: VBunkers Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

Tuesday October 28, 2025

Vitol-owned bunker tanker management firm VBunkers is seeking to hire a technical superintendent in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a chief engineer and at least one year of experience as a technical superintendent in ship management operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • To superintend all technical and safety matters concerning Company vessels and to implement the technical and safety policies of the Company on these vessels.
  • Carrying out repair maintenance and servicing of vessels to the instructions of the Technical Manager.
  • Carrying out the negotiations with Class Surveyors relative to the surveys on board vessels, and reporting to the Technical Manager.
  • Advising the Master and Chief Engineer of planned maintenance and maintenance work to be carried out by the ship's staff and arranging this.
  • Examining vessel's machinery spaces with reference to cleanliness and the progress of maintenance by the ship's staff.
  • Carrying out damage surveys on vessels and completion of necessary costing, reports accounts, abstracts, etc.
  • Proceeding to ports as may be necessary, on the instruction of the Technical Manager, for the purpose of supervising repairs and restoration of the Company's vessels and equipment.
  • Preparation of additional proposal for new regulations fulfilment if necessary with the approval of Regulatory Authority or Recognised Organization.
  • Ensure ship is able to fulfil the regulations as above.
  • Liaison officer and trainer for Cadet officer from Singapore Polytechnic
  • When visiting a vessel of carrying out a dry-docking, he will be responsible for dealing with:
  • All technical matters locally.
  • All matters connected with the repairs, servicing and sailing of the vessel and their programming for prompt dispatch.
  • Ensuring that all his service instructions are speedily dispatched from the ship to the relevant office department or agents.
  • Carrying out a complete general inspection of the vessel and reporting to the Technical Manager on return.
  • The maintenance of safety equipment to legislative requirements and Company standards onboard vessels.
  • Submitting for approval and thereafter monitoring budgets for his area of expenditure responsibility and reporting variances.
  • Reporting relevant information to the Technical Manager regarding sea-going personnel

