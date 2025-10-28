Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: VBunkers Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore
VBunkers is 100% owned by Vitol. Image Credit: Vitol
Vitol-owned bunker tanker management firm VBunkers is seeking to hire a technical superintendent in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a chief engineer and at least one year of experience as a technical superintendent in ship management operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- To superintend all technical and safety matters concerning Company vessels and to implement the technical and safety policies of the Company on these vessels.
- Carrying out repair maintenance and servicing of vessels to the instructions of the Technical Manager.
- Carrying out the negotiations with Class Surveyors relative to the surveys on board vessels, and reporting to the Technical Manager.
- Advising the Master and Chief Engineer of planned maintenance and maintenance work to be carried out by the ship's staff and arranging this.
- Examining vessel's machinery spaces with reference to cleanliness and the progress of maintenance by the ship's staff.
- Carrying out damage surveys on vessels and completion of necessary costing, reports accounts, abstracts, etc.
- Proceeding to ports as may be necessary, on the instruction of the Technical Manager, for the purpose of supervising repairs and restoration of the Company's vessels and equipment.
- Preparation of additional proposal for new regulations fulfilment if necessary with the approval of Regulatory Authority or Recognised Organization.
- Ensure ship is able to fulfil the regulations as above.
- Liaison officer and trainer for Cadet officer from Singapore Polytechnic
- When visiting a vessel of carrying out a dry-docking, he will be responsible for dealing with:
- All technical matters locally.
- All matters connected with the repairs, servicing and sailing of the vessel and their programming for prompt dispatch.
- Ensuring that all his service instructions are speedily dispatched from the ship to the relevant office department or agents.
- Carrying out a complete general inspection of the vessel and reporting to the Technical Manager on return.
- The maintenance of safety equipment to legislative requirements and Company standards onboard vessels.
- Submitting for approval and thereafter monitoring budgets for his area of expenditure responsibility and reporting variances.
- Reporting relevant information to the Technical Manager regarding sea-going personnel
