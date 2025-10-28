BUNKER JOBS: VBunkers Seeks Technical Superintendent in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VBunkers is 100% owned by Vitol. Image Credit: Vitol

Vitol-owned bunker tanker management firm VBunkers is seeking to hire a technical superintendent in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a chief engineer and at least one year of experience as a technical superintendent in ship management operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

To superintend all technical and safety matters concerning Company vessels and to implement the technical and safety policies of the Company on these vessels.

Carrying out repair maintenance and servicing of vessels to the instructions of the Technical Manager.

Carrying out the negotiations with Class Surveyors relative to the surveys on board vessels, and reporting to the Technical Manager.

Advising the Master and Chief Engineer of planned maintenance and maintenance work to be carried out by the ship's staff and arranging this.

Examining vessel's machinery spaces with reference to cleanliness and the progress of maintenance by the ship's staff.

Carrying out damage surveys on vessels and completion of necessary costing, reports accounts, abstracts, etc.

Proceeding to ports as may be necessary, on the instruction of the Technical Manager, for the purpose of supervising repairs and restoration of the Company's vessels and equipment.

Preparation of additional proposal for new regulations fulfilment if necessary with the approval of Regulatory Authority or Recognised Organization.

Ensure ship is able to fulfil the regulations as above.

Liaison officer and trainer for Cadet officer from Singapore Polytechnic

When visiting a vessel of carrying out a dry-docking, he will be responsible for dealing with:

All technical matters locally.

All matters connected with the repairs, servicing and sailing of the vessel and their programming for prompt dispatch.

Ensuring that all his service instructions are speedily dispatched from the ship to the relevant office department or agents.

Carrying out a complete general inspection of the vessel and reporting to the Technical Manager on return.

The maintenance of safety equipment to legislative requirements and Company standards onboard vessels.

Submitting for approval and thereafter monitoring budgets for his area of expenditure responsibility and reporting variances.

Reporting relevant information to the Technical Manager regarding sea-going personnel

For more information, click here.