Ammonia-fuelled Ship Project Awarded Machine Room Safety Notation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship project: safety notation awarded. File Image / Pixabay.

A classification society has awarded accreditation for machinery room safety (MRS) to an ammonia-fuelled medium gas carrier that is being developed by a group of Japanese companies.

The consortium includes shipping company NYK and shipyard Nihon.

"The MRS is class notation demonstrating that a ship is equipped with excellent ammonia safety measures for the machinery room," NYK Line said in a statement. "MRS also confirms the vessel meets the highest safety measures under the guidelines for ammonia-fueled ships," the statement added.

Looking ahead, the consortium said that its aim is to deliver operation manuals for actual operations by November 2026. In addition, further improvements to safety for ammonia-fuelled ships "through technical know-how and achievements, including MRS accreditation" are expected.

Safe operation is a key concern in the development of ammonia as a credible sustainable marine fuel for ships.