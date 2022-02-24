Singapore's GCMD to Work With Maersk Decarbonisation Centre on Green Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations may be able to develop green corridors for shipping together. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation is set to work with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping on the development of low-carbon shipping.

The two research bodies have signed a knowledge partnership agreement committing to a long-term strategic collaboration, they said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The organisations with share best practices and knowledge, as well as working together to deliver pilot projects and potentially setting up green corridors for shipping.

"Collaboration is key in accelerating the industry towards its net-zero vision and we are delighted to partner with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping," Lynn Loo, CEO of the GCMD, said in the statement.

"We see our work in deploying solutions and financing projects as complementing the Maersk Center's research and analyses.

"Learnings from our pilots and trials can be inputs for future research forming a feedback loop to refine to the sector's projected pathways to net-zero."