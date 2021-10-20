BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Sales Managers in Hong Kong and Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire Bunker Sales Managers to be based in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Our company website: www.banle-intl.com

We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 5 years of bunker trading experience and an existing book of clients.

The key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:

Key Responsibilities

Dealing with daily sales works

Following up sales contracts

Develop new clients for business growth

Maintain and explore new business opportunities

Any ad hoc assignment as requested

Job Requirements

Background in bunkering or shipping industry

Aggressive

Co-operating

Self-driven

Experience in developing new customers

Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com