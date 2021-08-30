New Sunda Strait Bunker Supply Operation Launches Ahead of Schedule

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered 160 mt of VLSFO to the bulker MV Elona at the port of Cigading. Image Credit: Pertamina Patra Niaga

A new physical bunker supply operation has launched in Indonesia's Sunda Strait ahead of schedule.

Bunker supplier Pertamina Patra Niaga carried out the first VLSFO bunkering in the strait on Friday, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday. The firm delivered 160 mt of VLSFO to the bulker MV Elona at the port of Cigading, while the vessel was travelling from Brazil.

"This step is a tangible form of synergy between Pertamina Patra Niaga and Krakatau International Port in maximizing the potential of ship bunkering in the Sunda Strait," the company said in the statement.

The port authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Petramina Patra Niaga earlier this month to set up the supply operation, with the expectation that it would launch in 6-12 months.