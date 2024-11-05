Singapore includes Biofuels in New Bunker Mass Flow Metering Standard for 2025

MPA will mandate the use of SS 648: 2024 from April 1, 2025. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has announced that next year it will mandate the use of an updated standard for bunker mass flow metering that includes biofuels.

The use of SS 648: 2024 for the custody transfer of bunker deliveries to ocean-going ships in the Port of Singapore is effective April 1, 2025, replacing SS 648: 2019 that will cease on the same date.

Key changes include:

Updating of the acceptance test to include single tanker meter-in meter-out as an additional option for approval of Mass Flow Metering (MFM) system;

Considerations after a software update or upgrade to provide better clarity;

Biofuels in the coverage of the standard;

Use of data logger and edge device with enhanced requirements for data security, data integrity and data transmission requirements;

Replacing minimum measured quantity (MMQ) with new table on minimum bunker quantity (MBQ) for better clarity;

Updates of the sampling requirements with new information from SS 600:2022 Code of practice for bunkering by bunker tankers using tank gauging;

New content on digital documentation to be cross referenced to new Specification for Digital Bunkering Supply Chain Documentation; and

Reorganisation of the content of bunker claims procedures and dispute resolution

A refresher course on the new requirements of the SS 648: 2024, which is expected to commence from January 2025.

MPA highlighted that all in-service bunker cargo officers and bunker surveyors are required to complete the course by April 1, 2025.

Those who have not attained the necessary certification will not be allowed to conduct bunkering operations in the Port of Singapore.