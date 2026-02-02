Chinese Shipyard to Construct Four LNG Carriers for Shell Charter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels will be powered by dual-fuel LNG engines from WinGD. Image Credit: Jiangnan Shipyard

Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard has won a contract to construct four LNG carriers for charter to energy company Shell.

Minsheng Financial Leasing will act as the shipowner of the four 175,000 m3 capacity vessels, Jiangnan Shipyard said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029 and will be equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines from engine maker WinGD.

Jiangnan Shipyard says this order further signifies its position in the global LNG market for LNG carriers.

Last month, Chinese shipping firm Cosco Shipping placed orders for 12 dual-fuel LNG container ships with Jiangnan Shipyard.

LNG is currently regarded as the most developed alternative bunker fuel available.

While it produces lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels, methane slip—a release of a potent greenhouse gas-compromises some of its environmental benefits.

As a result, some shipowners are exploring cleaner options like bio-LNG, which can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and offers greater net greenhouse gas savings.