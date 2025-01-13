Crew Members Rescued from Tanker Sunk in Singapore Waters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All eight crew members of the Malaysian registered tanker Silver Sincere were rescued by the Maritime of Port Authority of Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

All eight crew members of the Malaysian-registered tanker Silver Sincere were rescued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) after the vessel sent a distress signal reporting water ingress.

The Silver Sincere has sunk in Singapore's territorial waters off Pedra Branca, the MPA said in a statement on its website. The rescue operation was carried out by the Indonesian vessel Intan Daya 368.

The rescued crew members are in good health and will be transported to Batu Ampar, Indonesia.

"As part of the search and rescue efforts, MPA had also deployed its craft, together with craft from the Republic of Singapore Navy, and the Singapore Police Coast Guard."

The MPA has issued a navigational safety advisory, urging passing vessels to avoid the incident site. Traffic in the Singapore Strait remains unaffected, it said.

Bunkering in the port is unaffected by this incident, a source tells Ship & Bunker.