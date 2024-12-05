Fire Reported on Vehicle Carrier Off Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All 19 of the vessel's crew were evacuated from the ship. Image Credit: MMEA

A fire was reported on a vehicle carrier off Malaysia this week.

The 16,839 GT Malaysia Star caught fire at about 8:40 AM local time near Tanjung Laboh on Monday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a social media post.

All 19 of the vessel's crew were evacuated from the ship.

"Fire extinguishing works are still active," the agency said on Tuesday.

"So far no oil spills have been reported and the MMEA will conduct continuous monitoring.

"All victims are reported safe without any injuries and have been transferred to Malaysian Maritime patrol boat to be taken to Batu Pahat Maritime Zone Jetty for further action."