FOBAS Alert: Off Specification Sediment VLSFO from Singapore

by FOBAS
Wednesday December 18, 2019

In the last month, FOBAS has tested a number of samples from Singapore, which were ordered as VLSFO grades where Total Sediment Potential results were above the ISO 8217:2017 limit of 0.10 % m/m. Results range from 0.16 to 0.21 %m/m.

Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems, possibly leading to engine fuel starvation due to blocked filters. Furthermore, the attempted use of such fuels can result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in that region, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the stability of the fuel in the area, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.

