Bunker Supplier The Hawks Hires Trader in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lakshika Gunawardana joined the company as an international bunker trader in Colombo in August. Image Credit: Lakshika Gunawardana

Maldives-based marine fuel trading firm and physical supplier The Hawks has hired a new trader in Sri Lanka.

Lakshika Gunawardana joined the company as an international bunker trader in Colombo in August, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Gunawardana was previously a manager for manufacturing firm Dimuthu Products in Sri Lanka, and had earlier worked for insurance company Softlogic Life.

The Hawks was founded in 2007 as a fuel distributor in the Maldives. The company is a physical bunker supplier in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, and in March opened an office in Dubai both for international trading and to support its physical operations.