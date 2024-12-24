Bunker Supplier Axiom Global Hires Head of Operations and Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dingwani was previously head of operations and shipping at Oleo Energy from January 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Amit Dingwani / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Axiom Global has hired a head of operations and shipping in the UAE.

Amit Dingwani has taken on the role of head of operations and shipping in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Dingwani was previously head of operations and shipping at Oleo Energy from January 2021 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Gulf Petrochem from 2018 to 2021, for Adani Bunkering from 2016 to 2018, for Chemoil Adani from 2009 to 2016 and for Gujarat Marine from 2001 to 2009.

Axiom is a physical supplier at UAE ports as well as trading bunkers worldwide.