Sweden Detains Vessel for Alleged Undersea Cable Sabotage in the Baltics

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The initial investigation by Swedish authority suspects a sabotage. File Image / Pixabay

A vessel has been detained after an undersea data cable running between Latvia and Sweden in the Baltic Sea was damaged on Sunday.

The initial investigation by Swedish authority suspects a sabotage.

"A preliminary investigation into suspected serious sabotage has been initiated following suspected damage to a communications cable running between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea,"Sweden's public prosecutor's office said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The authority has seized a vessel suspected of carrying out the sabotage of the cable.

"We are now carrying out a number of concrete investigative measures, but I cannot go into what they consist of due to the ongoing preliminary investigation." Public prosecutor's office said.

Swedish media outlet Expressen reported that the vessel Vezhen, which departed from Russia on Friday, has been detained by Swedish authorities and is now under their control.

"We are working together with our Swedish Allies and NATO on investigating the incident, including to patrolling the area, as well as inspecting the vessels that were in the area," Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of Latvia, said in a social media post.