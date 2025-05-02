Houthis Block Vessels from Departing Yemen's Ras Isa Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels anchored at Ras Isa port are reportedly being prevented from leaving, with warning shots fired in one incident. Image Credit: UKMTO

Yemen's Houthi movement has issued orders preventing vessels anchored at Yemen's Ras Isa port from departing, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

In at least one incident, warning shots were reportedly fired, and armed personnel boarded a vessel to enforce the directive, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Thursday.

The situation has prompted a maritime security agency to issue an alert, warning ships against calling at Houthi-controlled ports. The advisory states that vessels could be held or restricted from safely departing.

The move comes amid growing pressure on the Houthis, as the US recently sanctioned three vessels accused of delivering petroleum products to ports under Houthi control.

Washington alleges that the revenue generated from these facilities is being used to finance attacks against US interests and regional allies.

Last month, US forces conducted a strike on fuel storage facilities at Ras Isa in a bid to disrupt Houthi funding sources.