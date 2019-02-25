First Hybrid Powered Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trial

MS Roald Amundsen undergoing sea trials in the waters off Kleven Yard in Norway. Image Credit: UAVPIC.COM/Tor Erik Kvalsvik/Kleven/Hurtigruten

What is being billed as the world's first hybrid powered cruise ship has completed her first sea trials in the Fjords along the western coast of Norway.

Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen is currently undergoing final outfitting alongside her sister ship MS Fridtjof Nansen at Kleven Yard in Ulsteinvik, Norway.

The vessels feature various technologies, including battery packs and specially designed ice-strengthened hulls.

A third hybrid powered expedition vessel will be added to Hurtigruten fleet in 2021.

The ships come as Norway aims to create the world's first zero emissions control area (ZECA) no later than 2026.