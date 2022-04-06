DNV to Develop Zero-Carbon Bunkers Roadmap for Nordic Region

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV will work on the project with Chalmers, IVL, MAN Energy Solutions, Menon and Litehauz. Image Credit: DNV

The Norwegian government has tasked classification society DNV and partners with developing a roadmap for the introduction of zero-carbon alternative bunker fuels across the Nordic region.

DNV will work on the project with Chalmers, IVL, MAN Energy Solutions, Menon and Litehauz, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The project will aim to reduce barriers to the uptake of alternative fuels and create a platform for cooperation across the region.

"This is a project that takes co-operation for green shipping in the Nordic region several steps further and will make an operational contribution to the roll-out of sustainable zero-emission fuels in the Nordic region," Espen Barth Eide, Norway's minister of climate and environment, said in the statement.

"We have many shipping routes in the Nordic region and a close maritime cooperation that gives us many advantages in the development of green maritime solutions.

"It is important that we take advantage of this, and I look forward to following this project further."