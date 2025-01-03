Socar Trading Hires Head of Fuel Oil in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Laurenborg previously served as head of Middle East trading at Mercuria Energy Trading in Dubai. Image Credit: Christian Laurenborg / LinkedIn

Commodity trading firm Socar Trading has hired a new head of fuel oil in Dubai.

Christian Laurenborg has joined Socar as head of fuel oil in Dubai as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Laurenborg previously served as head of Middle East trading at Mercuria Energy Trading in Dubai from April 2020 to March of last year.

He had earlier worked as a senior trader for Litasco Middle East from 2017 to 2020, as a senior fuel and feedstocks trader for Lukoil Asia Pacific from 2015 to 2017, as a senior fuel and feedstocks trader for Shell Trading from 2009 to 2015 and as a fuel trader for Maersk from 2006 to 2009.