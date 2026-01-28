Stena RoRo Orders Hybrid-Electric Vessels for 2029 Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will operate initially in diesel-battery hybrid mode, with scope to scale up battery capacity for future full-electric operation. Image Credit: Stena RoRo

Sweden-based Stena RoRo has placed orders for two new vessels featuring diesel-battery hybrid propulsion, with the option of four more, for delivery in 2029.

The vessels will be built by China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard and are designed to operate initially on a diesel-battery hybrid system, with the ability to transition to full battery operation in the future, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

They have been developed with Italy-based NAOS Ship and Boat Design and will feature multi-fuel-ready engines and a scalable battery system to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in hybrid mode.

Deliveries of the first two vessels are scheduled for March and June 2029, with optional vessels to follow at three-month intervals.

Stena RoRo and CMI Weihai have partnered since 2016, with 17 vessels ordered to date under the E-Flexer and NewMax programmes.