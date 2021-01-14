Nor-Shipping Organisers Postpone Event to 2021 to Keep Face-to-Face Meetings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 50,000 people from 85 nations participated in the event in 2019. Image Credit: Nor-Shipping

The organisers of maritime industry event Nor-Shipping have postponed this year's event by seven months to allow it to keep the element of face-to-face networking.

Nor-Shipping will now be held on January 10-13 of next year, the organisers said in an emailed statement this week. The event was previously scheduled for June 2021.

The physical events calendar for the shipping industry this year will inevitably look a little empty as COVID-19 lockdown measures continue to stymie travel and large meetings. Events for IP Week in London in February are all likely to be online, as will be FUJCON in March.

"Faced with the possibility of a scaled down, socially distanced exhibition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nor-Shipping has opted to move to retain its "personality and impact", ensuring global decision makers have the opportunity to meet face-to-face, connect and build prosperous partnerships," the Nor-Shipping organisers said.

