TFG Marine Completes First Delivery in New Sohar Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company made its first delivery at Sohar last week. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has completed the first delivery using its new physical supply operation in Sohar.

The company made its first delivery at Sohar last week, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"It was our first bunkering operation with our customers OQ Trading and the debut of using an ISO 22192 certified mass flow meter for a marine fuel delivery at the Port of Sohar," the company said in the post.

TFG announced the new operation in Oman -- its first in the Middle East -- in February, having signed a memorandum of understanding with SOHAR Port and Freezone to set it up.

It chartered the 7,994 DWT barge Margherita Cosulich to add to the operation, operated by Fratelli Cosulich.