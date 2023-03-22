Ship Monitoring Firm Experiences Cyber Attack: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cyber attack: early March. File Image / Pixabay.

A Dutch maritime data collection and monitoring firm was hit by a cyber attack in early March, according to media reports.

The firm, Rotterdam-based Royal Dirkzwager, provides ship management and vessel monitoring services to the maritime industry.

The firm was reported to have taken systems offline as a result of the attack and restoration operations were activated straightaway, according to security news provider Security Week.

The impact of the attack in detail has not been released, the report said. The company said that it was back to normal operations and fully functional by mid-March, it added.

Another shipping entity, class society DNV, experienced a cyber attack in January.