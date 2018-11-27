French Channel Port Eyes LNG Bunkering Role

Port of Dunkirk. File image / Pixabay

Dunkirk's position on the English Channel means its liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal is well suited to meet the anticipated growth in demand for LNG bunker fuel, the port's LNG director of business development, Cécile Grégoire-David, has said.

Speaking in London last week, Grégoire-David said Dunkirk aims to boost its LNG bunkering offer.

A truck-loading bay is to start early next year to bunker the ferry Honfleur, LNG World Shipping reported the executive as saying.

The jetty at the port is to be modified to handle small-sized LNG carriers while a dedicated small-scale jetty for ships from 3,000 cubic metres forms part of the port's plan.

To aid development, the port has tapped into funding from the Euorpean Union's Green Loop project, according to Grégoire-David.