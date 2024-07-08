Samskip Joins Maritime Technology Forum Zesta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zesta secretary-general: Madadh MacLaine. Image Credit / S&B

Shipping and logistics firm Samskip has joined the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (Zesta), the association has said.

The organisation groups together like-minded firms focused on the decarbonisation of shipping through innovation and technology.

Zesta secretary-general Madadh MacLaine highlighted the firm's liquid hydrogen container

vessel being built at Cochin Shipyard in India as "making an absolute zero emissions supply chain a reality in the North Sea".

MacLaine added that Samskip has already formed partnerships with Zesta members Chart Industries and Air Liquide.

Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, chief executive of Samskip, said the firm was committed to stay "at the forefront of the latest innovation on absolute-zero emissions shipping technologies".