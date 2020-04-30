Stena Bulk Completes Trial of 100% Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena tested the biofuel on board its vessel for 10 days during normal commercial operations. Image Credit: Stena Bulk

Shipping company Stena Bulk has successfully completed its trial of a 100% biofuel-based bunker fuel, the company said Wednesday.

The shipping company tested the fuel, provided by biofuel supplier GoodFuels and bunkered at Rotterdam, on board the Stena Immortal in a 10-day trial during normal commercial operations for the ship, Stena said in an emailed statement.

The biofuel is derived from forest residues and waste oil products.

"We like to show the industry that we can start reducing the carbon footprint of shipping here and now while maintaining highest quality technical and commercial operations," Erik Hånell, president of Stena Bulk, said in the statement.

"The Stena Immortal performed very well running on the biofuel while continuing to deliver according to our customers' needs without any disruption."

Stena and GoodFuels will now "continue working together to gain more experience and scale the usage of Bio Fuel Oil as an alternative to conventional fossil-based fuel," Stena said.