UK-Backed Project to Assess Ammonia's Role in Cutting Shipping Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The consortium will evaluate the feasibility of four-stroke ammonia-fuelled engines for offshore ships. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering and environmental consultant Ricardo, Brunel University of London and the Port of Cromarty Firth are set to assess the feasibility of ammonia as a future marine fuel under a UK government-backed initiative.

The study, Project FASTMOVE, is funded through the Department for Transport’s UK SHORE, Ricardo said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will focus on developing a next-generation four-stroke ammonia engine concept for offshore support vessels.

The work aims to explore how ammonia can support shipping’s decarbonisation while positioning the UK as a leader in advanced combustion technology.

Key elements of the project include assessing the decarbonisation potential of ammonia-fuelled vessels at the Port of Cromarty Firth and developing an understanding of high-pressure dual-fuel ammonia combustion.

The work will also cover designing a next-generation system to maximise ammonia substitution while minimising emissions, alongside evaluating port and vessel safety requirements.

Ricardo will apply its expertise in combustion systems and the maritime sector, Brunel will contribute laboratory research on spray characterisation and combustion modelling, and the Port of Cromarty Firth will focus on safety standards for storage and fuelling.

The study will run until spring 2026.