Two Senior Bunkering Staff Resign at Turkish Fuels Firm Petrol Ofisi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrol Ofisi was Turkey's largest bunker supplier for a sixth consecutive year in 2024. File Image / Pixabay

Two senior members of Turkish marine fuel supplier Petrol Ofisi's bunkering team have resigned from their roles at the company.

Aydin Yildiz, head of marine at Petrol Ofisi, and Gunay Turan, the firm's bunker trading manager, stepped down from their roles there earlier this month, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Yildiz had worked for the company since 2015, and Turan had been with the firm since 2011.

Petrol Ofisi is Turkey's largest bunker supplier, holding that position for a sixth consecutive year in 2024, with almost 1 million mt of marine fuel sales last year.

The company was acquired by global commodities firm Vitol in 2017.