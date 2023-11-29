Bunker Supplier Horizon Energy Hires Commercial Manager in Antwerp

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vorsselmans was previously a bunker trader for Northstar NV in Antwerp. Image Credit: Pieter Vorsselmans / LinkedIn

Bunker supplier Horizon Energy has hired a commercial manager in Antwerp.

Pieter Vorsselmans has joined the company as commercial manager as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Vorsselmans was previously a bunker trader for Northstar NV in Antwerp from September 2021 to this month, and had earlier worked as a bunker operator and trader for Oilchart International from 2016 to 2021.

Horizon Energy supplies bunkers at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe, according to the company's website.