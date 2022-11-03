Maersk Plans 2 Million MT/Year Green Bunker Production in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will explore the feasibility across the full value chain, from renewable energy sources to the practicalities of bunkering. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has signed a deal with the Spanish government envisaging setting up green bunker production capacity of as much as 2 million mt/year there.

The firm has signed a general protocol for collaboration with the government to explore the opportunities for large-scale green fuels production in Spain, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The project will explore the feasibility across the full value chain, from renewable energy sources to the practicalities of bunkering.

"This project is perfectly aligned with Spain's strategy of reindustrialisation, just transition and the green hydrogen roadmap, advancing in the fulfilment of the common commitment of decarbonisation of the European Union," Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, said in the statement.

"It will also strengthen economic, political and commercial ties with Denmark, partner and a friend in EU."

Maersk will need about 6 million mt/year of green methanol for its new carbon-neutral ships by 2030.